Experience the key for McGinley 25 October 2017





Slaughtneil's Ronan Bradley gets his jersey tested by Derrygonnelly's Garvan McGinley.

Derrygonnelly defender Garvan McGinley believes the experience of playing in the Ulster club SFC for the past two years should stand to them this year.

The Fermanagh champions begin their provincial campaign with a home clash against Armagh Harps at Brewster Park on Saturday evening (7pm).

In their last two appearances in the Ulster club, they have faced Derry and Ulster champions Slaughtneil; suffering a heavy defeat in 2015, while putting up a decent performance last year.

McGinley is confident that they have learned enough from those two campaigns to deal with this year's run as they look to pick up a win and move on to the semi-final.

“I'd like to think we are a wee bit wiser. I think even after the first year we learned a lot. The first year was a harsh experience, and obviously we didn't get a win last year, but we learned a lot.

“They were two tough trips up to Derry. It's good to get a home game and we are definitely going into it with a bit of confidence.”