Gallagher welcomes home comforts 25 October 2017





Rory Gallagher during his time as Donegal manager. Rory Gallagher during his time as Donegal manager.

Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher admits that luck seems to be on his side when it comes to home draws for the opening round of the Ulster SFC.

The Erne County will face Armagh at Brewster Park in the Ulster SFC first round next summer and Gallagher who was involved with Donegal for the previous six years has always been involved in home draws for the beginning of the campaign.

“In my time in Donegal over six years we struck home draws every single year so I'm having a lucky run in it and I'm delighted with that,” Gallagher told the Fermanagh Herald.

“If we can make Brewster Park a place where we enjoy playing during the league that will stand to us. Armagh had a good run to the All-Ireland quarterfinals in recent years, but at the end of the day, they are still in Division Three and it's a game both teams will look forward too.

“Over the last seven years our return in Ulster has been poor, it's very disappointing, everybody is aware of that. When we find out the date of that Ulster quarterfinal our season will be geared towards being in absolutely peak condition for that game and bringing our best performance.

“Obviously we'll be looking to do well in the league, but everything will be geared towards being at our best on that date.”