Cusack resigns from Clare and Board of Sport Ireland 24 October 2017





Donal Og Cusack has resigned from Clare's management team Donal Og Cusack has resigned from Clare's management team

Donal Og Cusack has resigned from his coaching role with the Clare senior hurlers and his position on the Board of Sport Ireland.

The former Cork All-Ireland winning goalkeeper released a statement this evening confirming the news.

"I have informed the Clare County Board, Clare senior hurling management and players that I will not be resuming my position as coach in 2018," he stated.

"I wish everyone involved the very best both on and off the field. I have many good memories that I carry with me from Clare hurling and I am grateful to all who have shared in creating those."

The Rebel County native was heavily criticised in recent weeks after it emerged that he wrote a character reference for disgraced Irish Times sports journalist Tom Humphries.

Humphries was sentenced to two-and-a-half years for child sex offences today.

Cusack apologised last week for writing the letter in support of Humphries and has today also informed the Minister for Transport, Tourism & Sport, Shane Ross, of his decision to step down from his duties with Sport Ireland.

"I have informed the Minister for Transport, Tourism & Sport of my decision to resign from the Board of Sport Ireland, with immediate effect," he said.

"I do not wish any controversy to detract from the important work of the Board.

"It was an honour to serve and I wish all involved in Sport Ireland continued success."