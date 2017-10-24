Everything was off, says Fennell 24 October 2017





For former Dublin midfielder Eamon Fennell, it's been a long road back from injury.

Having torn his groin off the bone in 2015 and his hamstring off the bone 20 seconds into his comeback game in 2016, the 2011 All-Ireland winner has resisted the urge to retire and is instead in the frame to play some part for St Vincent's in Monday's Dublin SFC final against Ballymun - the team against whom his injury nightmare commenced.

“When I came back from the hamstring, everything was off,” the 33-year-old told The Irish Daily Mirror. “Just walking again was tough. I was learning how to walk again in the pool because my stride was shorter after the hamstring injury and then my back started to flare up because I had a bulge on four of the discs.

“I was on crutches for two months at one stage. I was able to walk but not to take a full normal stride. I needed to get a bit more of a stretch going in the hamstring without tearing it off the bone again. It was tough enough, walking in water and walking in the sea was all part of that.”