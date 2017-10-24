Moran welcomes high-stakes Mayo/Galway draw 24 October 2017





Mayo's Barry Moran.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Mayo's Barry Moran.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Barry Moran was far from downbeat when he learned that Mayo had been pitted against Galway in the first round of next year's Connacht SFC.

The eagerly-awaited quarter-final clash next summer will represent the sixth successive year that Connacht's big two have met in the provincial championship.

“It doesn’t seem too long ago since we were getting over the All-Ireland, but it’s great that the draw has been done so early,” the Castlebar Mitchels midfielder told The Mayo News.

“It puts a focus on it and the Mayo lads will straight away be looking at that and saying, ‘In the last two seasons Galway have turned us over. We know how good a team they are, and if we’re not up to our standards they’re going to beat us’.

“So it’s definitely one that will keep the lads going though pre-season and the winter. It’s something to look forward to.”