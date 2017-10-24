Crokes win silenced critics - Casey 24 October 2017





Daithi Casey's Dr Crokes and Cathal Silke's Corofin's maintained their county title defence in Kerry and Galway respectively.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Daithi Casey's Dr Crokes and Cathal Silke's Corofin's maintained their county title defence in Kerry and Galway respectively.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Dr Crokes captain Daithi Casey says the Killarney club answered their critics by successfully defending the Kerry SFC.

The reigning All-Ireland club football champions retained the Bishop Moynihan Cup by defeating South Kerry in Sunday's Kerry showcase and full forward Casey points out that the victory proved that there's still hunger in this Crokes team:

"The sweetest thing is we went back-to-back because people questioned whether we would do that, whether we had the hunger to go back for it again," he told The Irish Independent. "That's the biggest achievement for this group of players, that when the questions were put to us we stepped up to the plate and did it again."

Dr Crokes are now level with Austin Stacks and Laune Rangers on the roll of honour, with twelve Kerry titles to their credit:

"It wasn't something we were thinking about coming into the game, it was just about winning. It's fantastic for the club that we draw level with Stacks and Laune Rangers, something we will look back on when we have retired."