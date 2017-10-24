Flynn hopes to regain starting jersey 24 October 2017





Dublin's Darren Daly, Bernard Brogan, Eoghan O'Gara and Paul Flynn inspect the pitch before their Allianz FL clash against Kerry at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Dublin's Darren Daly, Bernard Brogan, Eoghan O'Gara and Paul Flynn inspect the pitch before their Allianz FL clash against Kerry at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Paul Flynn admits that he'd love to be a starter for Dublin again in 2018.

The All Star attacker had to be content with a bit part role this year as the Dubs captured their third successive All-Ireland title and he knows it won't be easy to force his way back into the starting XV. But he feels it's a realistic target:

"I'm looking at next year and am going to go very hard at it and give it everything I have and once the body is good and the mind is good - and that's what it is - I'm hungry to play," the 31-year-old Fingallians clubman told gaa.ie. "I still can start. Once I'm in that position in my head and the body supports that I'll keep her lit until the body supports that.

"Competition is the biggest driver. When you have a team where no one's position, and I say that fairly strongly, no one's position is guaranteed. When you have that competition it brings out the best in everybody. You can't afford to have a bad training session, never mind a bad game.

"This year sitting on the bench myself, Bernard Brogan, Mick MacAuley, Eoghan O'Gara, Kev Mac [Manamon], Darren Daly, Diarmuid Connolly, we're all on the bench and then the lads on the field it didn't seem to have any impact for them because they went out, they were excellent and we came in and finished the job off."