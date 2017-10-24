"Sometimes it feels as if Slaughtneil are being punished for being successful" 24 October 2017





Slaughtneil manager Michael McShane.

©INPHO/Presseye/Kevin Scott. Slaughtneil manager Michael McShane.©INPHO/Presseye/Kevin Scott.

Slaughtneil hurling manager Michael McShane says it's "madness" asking the double Derry kingpins to play their Ulster football quarter-final on Saturday.

Two of this weekend's Ulster Club SFC quarter-finals have been fixed for Saturday and the other two for Sunday. Even though Slaughtneil were in Ulster Club hurling final action on Sunday, they are expected to take on Omagh in a massive football encounter just six days later:

"We have to keep in mind when we talk about the performance that a lot of these lads have played now their third big, big championship game in 14 days – and that's tough going. And they have to go out now in another six days and play another one," McShane states in The Irish News.

"I just don't understand it. Slaughtneil are well chronicled now with their success and the fact that they're double Ulster champions. Everybody knows that they're going to be going into these games. So why not leave it that they're going to be playing on the Sunday? Or why not give it two weeks and give the guys a chance?

"But certainly, to turn around and say 'Right, lads, you're playing on the Saturday night rather than the Sunday', which is 24 hours less, I think it's madness.

"I think the powers-that-be should have a wee look at that. Play it on Sunday and another game on Saturday. Sometimes it feels as if Slaughtneil are being punished for being successful."