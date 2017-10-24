Injured Hughes to answer Scotstown call 24 October 2017





Dublin's Dean Rock and Kieran Hughes of Monaghan.

Kieran Hughes needs surgery on his hand but will be available to Scotstown this weekend if needed.

The inspirational Monaghan attacker sustained a broken thumb and ligament damage during his club's drawn county semi-final against Ballybay but came off the bench in both the replay and the superb victory over Magheracloone in the final.

On Sunday, Scotstown are up against Kilcar of Donegal in an Ulster Club SFC quarter-final at Clones and Hughes will put his body on the line to play some part in the game if his services are required:

“He needs surgery on the hand and we know that. It’s too big a risk to start him,” his older brother Darren confirms in The Irish News. “It’s looking like he’ll be available to play some part against Kilcar, but he hasn’t been able to start the last two games.

“We brought him on with 15 minutes to go in both games. It will be a good impact to have, but that’s not to say he doesn’t fall on it and maybe do more damage.”