McKaigue - one code needed to disappear 24 October 2017





Slaughtneil captain Chrissy McKaigue lifts the Ulster club SHC silverware.

©INPHO/Presseye/John McIlwaine. Slaughtneil captain Chrissy McKaigue lifts the Ulster club SHC silverware.©INPHO/Presseye/John McIlwaine.

Chrissy McKaigue is pleased that Slaughtneil's hurling commitments are over for the time being.

The trailblazing Derry dual champions successfully retained their Ulster Club hurling crown on Sunday and now turn their attention to Saturday's Ulster Club SFC quarter-final against Omagh as they - rather incredibly - bid to also win back-to-back provincial club football titles. They've only had one free weekend since August 13th but the workload is getting lighter at last:

"To be honest, with the demands of the last number of weeks, I think one code needed to disappear because it was becoming just a wee bit too much," dual ace McKaigue told The Belfast Telegraph.

"I am a big believer that you only get what you work for. And at the minute, we have tried to do our best over the last number of months to put as much as we can into the hurling.

"But it just hasn't been physically possible. Hurling is a very technical game, football is a completely different game and that's one thing we will have to look at now because last year against Cuala, we didn't get enough stickwork done and hurling done."