Gilroy will need full three years 24 October 2017





Dublin's Niall Corcoran celebrates with the Allianz HL Division 1 trophy.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Dublin's Niall Corcoran celebrates with the Allianz HL Division 1 trophy.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Niall Corcoran believes new Dublin hurling manager Pat Gilroy will need time to make his mark.

The 2011 All-Ireland SFC winning manager was handed a three-year term in charge of the Dubs hurlers earlier this month. Corcoran, who will represent Kilmacud Crokes in Saturday's county SHC final, isn't expecting a quick fix:

"When you look at Gilroy taking over the footballers, they were hammered by Kerry in 2009. I think they inploded against Meath in a Leinster Championship game," the former Dubs defender is quoted in The Herald.

"I think it will take time. I think it will take a bit of time to put that squad together. Bar a couple of older players, maybe the likes of 'Dotsy' [O'Callaghan] and Ryan [O'Dwyer] and Gary Maguire, they are a fairly young squad.

"Obviously you have the likes of Liam Rushe there and David Treacy and you expect those guys to take on a leadership role now with Chris Crummey. But I still think it will take the three years for him to develop his style."