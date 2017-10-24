Only one Galway hurler can now win county medal along with All-Ireland

24 October 2017

Galway's Johnny Coen, David Burke and Aidan Harte with young Conor Murray and Kelly Anne Murray during the All-Ireland champions visit to Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin.
©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

by John Fallon

Only one Galway hurler who featured in last month’s All-Ireland final against Waterford has the opportunity of adding a county senior medal to his collection this year following a surprise series of results.

Wing-back Aidan Harte, who scored a goal in Gort’s advance to the Galway semi-finals at the weekend, is the only one of the 18 players who featured in the success over Waterford who can now go on and add a county medal this year following the defeat of most of the big guns.

Joe Canning’s Portumna became the latest former All-Ireland club winners to be knocked out of the Galway title race at the weekend, following the ousting of reigning champions St Thomas — David Burke’s club — in recent weeks.

Harte’s Gort side will play Craughwell in the Galway semi-finals, while Clarinbridge and Liam Mellows, who meet in a quarter-final replay, didn’t have a player who featured in the All-Ireland win.

Neither did Cappataggle, who booked their first semi-final appearance at the weekend when they defeated Joseph Cooney’s Sarsfields.




Most Read Stories

Only one Galway hurler can now win county medal along with All-Ireland

"I don't think it was right to say one match was the death of Gaelic football"

McKaigue - one code needed to disappear

"Sometimes it feels as if Slaughtneil are being punished for being successful"

Injured Hughes to answer Scotstown call

Gilroy will need full three years


Android app on Google Play