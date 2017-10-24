Only one Galway hurler can now win county medal along with All-Ireland 24 October 2017





Galway's Johnny Coen, David Burke and Aidan Harte with young Conor Murray and Kelly Anne Murray during the All-Ireland champions visit to Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin.

by John Fallon

Only one Galway hurler who featured in last month’s All-Ireland final against Waterford has the opportunity of adding a county senior medal to his collection this year following a surprise series of results.

Wing-back Aidan Harte, who scored a goal in Gort’s advance to the Galway semi-finals at the weekend, is the only one of the 18 players who featured in the success over Waterford who can now go on and add a county medal this year following the defeat of most of the big guns.

Joe Canning’s Portumna became the latest former All-Ireland club winners to be knocked out of the Galway title race at the weekend, following the ousting of reigning champions St Thomas — David Burke’s club — in recent weeks.

Harte’s Gort side will play Craughwell in the Galway semi-finals, while Clarinbridge and Liam Mellows, who meet in a quarter-final replay, didn’t have a player who featured in the All-Ireland win.

Neither did Cappataggle, who booked their first semi-final appearance at the weekend when they defeated Joseph Cooney’s Sarsfields.