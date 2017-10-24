"No one really knows the answer just yet" - Dowling 24 October 2017





Shane Dowling isn't sure the new All-Ireland SHC format will do much to alleviate the Club V County fixtures crisis.

Limerick only got to play twice in this year's championship but will be guaranteed at least four round-robin outings next summer. However, Dowling - who has just helped his club to a fourth county SHC in seven years - is struggling to see how this can impact positively on clubs:

“I would very much be a club person,” the Na Piarsaigh attacker told The Irish Times. “I think clubs should be allowed play games in the summer months as well, but I’m still not sure if that’s going to happen.

“You could be waiting three months for a club game during the summer, then play two back to back, with a six-day turnaround. So I don’t know.

“They’re giving the month of April off, but intercounty managers are still going to want their players before they get into championship. It depends on County Boards too, so no one really knows the answer just yet.

“I’m open for change, but I don’t know will it be for the better or worse. Everyone is open to more games, but the round-robin will make it very difficult on the panel, between injuries and fatigue. It’s going to be a lot of pressure on the panel, using so many numbers. But I’ve no problem playing more matches.”