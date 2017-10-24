"I don't think it was right to say one match was the death of Gaelic football" 24 October 2017





Ryan McHugh says Kilcar did what they had to do to win the Donegal SFC final.

Having gone 24 years without a county title, Barry Doherty's charges grinded out a 0-7 to 0-4 victory over Naomh Conaill in a dour decider earlier this month. Former Donegal forward Manus Boyle said after the game that "football is dying in front of us" but current Tir Chonail ace McHugh points out that sometimes teams are under pressure to get a result rather than a performace:

“You know you want to go out and win as best you can," he told gaa.ie. "It probably wasn't the most pretty spectacle for the neutrals or for anyone at the game…but it’s been a long, long wait. Last year we were playing unbelievable football and we lost the final, so we just wanted to get over the line.

“We are a small wee community and it was great to see the scenes on the pitch and back in Kilcar after the game. It was just phenomenal.

“The final wasn’t great, but I would say Naomh Conaill and Kilcar played each other last year and the score finished 5-10 to 1-11. There was so much pressure this time. Both teams were so nervous.

“In our semi-final we put up a big score, Naomh Conaill put up big scores in their semi-final. I don’t think it was right to say one match on any given day was the death of Gaelic football.”