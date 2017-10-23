Murphy to continue in Cork role

23 October 2017

Frank Murphy. INPHO

Frank Murphy will remain as Cork secretary following a county board meeting this evening.

One of the GAA's best-known administrators, Murphy has served the role for a remarkable 45 years and was a leading figure in the recent redevelpment of Pairc Ui Chaoimh. It was reported last month that Cork GAA had began the process to replace him, but last week speculation surfaced that his term as secretary could be extended.

That speculation proved correct as the county board executive this evening announced a 12-month extension for their secretary.




