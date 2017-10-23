Grief-stricken O'Hara leads club to back-to-back county titles 23 October 2017





Eamonn O'Hara.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Eamonn O'Hara.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Eamonn O'Hara managed his beloved club Tourlestrane to back-to-back Sligo SFC titles for the first time in their history yesterday, less than two weeks after the passing of his father Jackie.

Jackie played senior football with Sligo in the 1960s and was proud to see his son Eamonn and indeed grandson Cian Breheny follow in his footsteps.

Eamonn enjoyed a stellar career with the Yeats County which saw him win an All-Star award in 2002 and a Connacht SFC medal in 2007. Alongside former county and club team-mate Gerry McGowan, he has overseen two Owen B Hunt Cup successes for Tourlestrane in the last 12 months, the latest coming at Eastern Harps' expense yesterday.