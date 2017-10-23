Three Mayo men set to board the plane for Oz 23 October 2017





Mayo's Aidan O'Shea celebrates.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Mayo's Aidan O'Shea celebrates.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Aidan O’Shea will be joined by two Mayo team-mates on the Irish squad for the upcoming International Rules series.

Manager Joe Kernan and his selectors will unveil the make up of their travelling party this Wednesday and it’s not expected to include any of Dublin’s three-in-a-row All-Ireland winning contingent.

In an extensive interview with The Western People, O’Shea reveals that Brendan Harrison and Chris Barrett will be boarding the plane alongside him.

“Nine or 10 [Mayo] lads were asked by between different commitments, injury, rehab and recovery, weddings, everything that needs to be done after the season, it didn’t suit everybody’s schedule,” he commented.

“It’s great to have the two boys involved, it’s their first experience of it and it’s great for them to get out and play against the Aussies.

“It makes it a lot more competitive now that they’re playing their best players compared to the first few series I played in.”

He added: “I'm slagging the boys that our full-back line against Kerry have made the squad so I'm wondering where I'm going to be playing!”