Louis Walsh wanted to put Jayo in a boyband 23 October 2017





Dublin's Jason Sherlock in 1995.

James Meehan/Inpho. Dublin's Jason Sherlock in 1995.James Meehan/Inpho.

He can’t sing or he can’t dance – but Jason Sherlock could have gone a long way in the music business!

In exclusive extracts of his autobiography, ‘Jayo – My Autobiography’, published in today’s Irish Independent, the 1995 All-Ireland winner reveals Louis Walsh of Boyzone, Westlife and X Factor fame believed he was a perfect fit for a boy band.

One day a showbiz reporter phoned me at 8 a.m. Mam got me out of bed to take the call.

“Jason”, said the voice. “Louis Walsh is interested in putting you into one of his boy bands, what do you think?”

I replied that since I could sing there might be a problem. To my amazement the journo told me he doubted that would be an issue!

Years later I was with my daughter Caoimhe at a Westlife concert in Croke Park and met Louis.

Caoimhe was then at the stage all teenagers go through of being mortified at her old man and she got some shock when Louis gushed, ‘Oh, Jason, you still look well! I could have put you in a boy band, you know.’

As Louis walked off, I gave Caoimhe a smile but got only a grimace in response.

She must have been truly horrified at the idea of her da as a teenage heartthrob!