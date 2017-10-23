Galway SHC: Canning's efforts all in vain as Portumna crash out 23 October 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Portumna's Joe Keane, Joe Canning and Andrew Smith.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Joe Canning scored all of Portuma's points as they were knocked out of the Galway SHC by Craughwell yesterday.

Craughwell prevailed on a 0-15 to 0-12 scoreline in Athenry thanks to late points from Shane Dolan and substitute Alan Callanan to set up a semi-final meeting with Gort, who accounted for Killimordaly by 1-25 to 2-16 in Ballinasloe. County star Aidan Harte scored the Gort goal in the fourth minute.

Cappataggle are also through to the last four after a 0-19 to 0-14 victory over Sarsfields in Duggan Park. Stephen Creaven, Darragh Dolan, Ronan Garvey and Dan Nevin were among those to shine for 'Cappy'.

The other quarter-final between Liam Mellows and Clarinbridge in Athenry ended in a 0-18 to 1-15 draw. Steven Forde's 30th minute goal helped Clarinbridge to a 1-9 to 0-8 interval lead, but an 11-point haul from Adrian Morrissey ensured Mellows of another bite at the cherry.