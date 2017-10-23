Gilligan wins his sixth Clare SHC medal at 41 23 October 2017





Sixmilebridge manager John O'Meara and Niall Gilligan celebrate.

Sixmilebridge manager John O'Meara and Niall Gilligan celebrate.

Former Clare All-Ireland winner Niall Gilligan won his sixth county SHC medal with Sixmilebridge yesterday.

The evergreen attacker scored two points from centre forward as the 'Bridge overcame Clooney-Quin by 1-20 to 1-14 after a replay. The popular auctioneer won an All-Ireland club SHC medal in his debut season of 1996 and lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup with Clare the following year.

The 41-year-old will now go in search of his third Munster club SHC medal.

Sixmilebridge manager John O'Meara enthused: "Today is a huge achievement for the group of players. It's their third in five years in a championship in which there has been 11 different winners in the last 16 years and that's not an easy thing to do.

"From the off today, we were that bit fresher."