Galvin helps to design new Kerry jersey

23 October 2017

Kerry's Paul Galvin.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Former Kerry footballer-turned-fashionista Paul Galvin has helped to design the county's new jersey.

The new jersey will be launched in Killarney next Friday in time for the lucrative Christmas market and Kerry chairman Timmy Murphy revealed yesterday that Galvin has had an input into its design.

In his match programme notes for the Kerry SFC final between Dr Crokes and South Kerry, Murphy wrote: "Considerable effort has gone into designing this new jersey in what has been a collaborative effort between Kerry county board, Paul Galvin and O'Neill's Sports."




