Slaughtneil are All-Ireland contenders, says Monan 23 October 2017





Slaughtneil players celebrate.

©INPHO/Declan Roughan. Slaughtneil players celebrate.©INPHO/Declan Roughan.

Ballygalget manager Paddy Monan reckons Slaughtneil are well capable of challenging for an All-Ireland club SHC title.

The remarkable Derry club retained their Ulster crown with a 2-21 to 1-12 victory over their Down counterparts yesterday and can now start preparing for an All-Ireland semi-final against the Munster champions in the New Year.

"The way those boys are going, if they can keep all their players fit, those boys will be a match for anyone," Monan said in the Irish News.

"They will play a Munster team, but I tell you, their fitness levels are phenomenal. Their hurling is phenomenal. If they can keep all their top men fit, then they will be a match for anyone."

The Robert Emmet's also retained their Ulster club senior camogie title yesterday, and will attempt to take another step towards retaining their Ulster club SFC crown when they face Omagh St. Enda's next Saturday evening.

"The hurlers and the camogs have got the job done now and everybody will row in behind the footballers and hopefully they can go on and complete the double - or the double treble," hurling boss Michael McShane said.