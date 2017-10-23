GAA tweets of the week 23 October 2017





Donegal captain Michael Murphy with the late Pat Shovelin (RIP). Donegal captain Michael Murphy with the late Pat Shovelin (RIP).

County finals, high profile retirements and the sad passing of a Donegal coaching legend all feature in our tweets of the week...

Nice touch lads! No sooner was the Brut applied then these 4 heroes brought the Cup to Jack Roche, our Rúnaí, as he recuperates at home. pic.twitter.com/KKnJNZWoh9 — St Martins GAA Club (@StMartinsGAA) October 22, 2017

Congrats @CannonGannon9 & @Eireogcarlow on the win! Great team who I trained a bit with when in college up there https://t.co/LnvmctEZVu — Brian Hurley (@BrianHurley15) October 22, 2017

What a picture! What a day! Proud of these men! pic.twitter.com/0yE6Fs7X7o — Seán Gannon (@CannonGannon9) October 22, 2017

They'll be no cows milked in Fulham tonight. @FulhamIrish thanks for dragging me over the line. London senior champions. — owen mulligan (@owen_mulligan) October 22, 2017

What ya think of that @JoeBrolly1993 ?? pic.twitter.com/rqfpqKYi8J — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) October 22, 2017

A massive loss to the Tipperary panel and dressing room with Darren Gleeson's retirement.A Leader,Teammate & friend. #safehands #tippabu pic.twitter.com/RgWpsF9FXX — James Barry (@jamesbarry90) October 22, 2017

Darren Gleeson will be sorely missed.. what a player on pitch but off it what a man you couldn't meet nicer he will be missed — bubbles o dwyer (@johnodwyer14) October 22, 2017

Huge loss to Tipperary hurling... ultimate teammate and leader...and some man to pick ya out with a puck-out! https://t.co/juRYHJglRq — Brendan Maher (@BrenMaher8) October 22, 2017

Darren Gleeson will be sorely missed! An absolute gent on and off the field. Will miss him on the journey to training #banter @PortroeGaa — Niall O'Meara (@meara_niall) October 22, 2017

@patshovelin1 you will be hugely missed. Always loyal and forever positive no matter what the situation. A perfect friend and teammate. RIP pic.twitter.com/s1yOoiIM7b — Michael Murphy (@murphm95) October 21, 2017

Extremely sad news about @patshovelin1 great person & great friend. He will be hugely missed. Thoughts and prayers are with his family. RIP — Ryan McHugh (@McHughRyan) October 21, 2017

Time to call it a day. I have loved every second. Up Kildare. pic.twitter.com/kVrRDAXHzj — Emmet Bolton (@EmmetBolton) October 20, 2017

Great to see our first bit of silverware from our recently formed girls team https://t.co/YGu5XFEnEC — Philly Mc Mahon (@PhillyMcMahon) October 21, 2017