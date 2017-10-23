GAA tweets of the week

County finals, high profile retirements and the sad passing of a Donegal coaching legend all feature in our tweets of the week...
Nice touch lads! No sooner was the Brut applied then these 4 heroes brought the Cup to Jack Roche, our Rúnaí, as he recuperates at home. pic.twitter.com/KKnJNZWoh9
— St Martins GAA Club (@StMartinsGAA) October 22, 2017
Congrats @CannonGannon9 & @Eireogcarlow on the win! Great team who I trained a bit with when in college up there https://t.co/LnvmctEZVu
— Brian Hurley (@BrianHurley15) October 22, 2017
What a picture! What a day! Proud of these men! pic.twitter.com/0yE6Fs7X7o
— Seán Gannon (@CannonGannon9) October 22, 2017
Massive congratulations to @Eireogcarlow and @CannonGannon9 some win. Delighted for ya's. #countychampions #welldone
— Conor Laverty (@ConorLav14) October 22, 2017
They'll be no cows milked in Fulham tonight. @FulhamIrish thanks for dragging me over the line. London senior champions.
— owen mulligan (@owen_mulligan) October 22, 2017
What ya think of that @JoeBrolly1993 ?? pic.twitter.com/rqfpqKYi8J
— Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) October 22, 2017
A massive loss to the Tipperary panel and dressing room with Darren Gleeson's retirement.A Leader,Teammate & friend. #safehands #tippabu pic.twitter.com/RgWpsF9FXX
— James Barry (@jamesbarry90) October 22, 2017
Darren Gleeson will be sorely missed.. what a player on pitch but off it what a man you couldn't meet nicer he will be missed
— bubbles o dwyer (@johnodwyer14) October 22, 2017
Huge loss to Tipperary hurling... ultimate teammate and leader...and some man to pick ya out with a puck-out! https://t.co/juRYHJglRq
— Brendan Maher (@BrenMaher8) October 22, 2017
Darren Gleeson will be sorely missed! An absolute gent on and off the field. Will miss him on the journey to training #banter @PortroeGaa
— Niall O'Meara (@meara_niall) October 22, 2017
@patshovelin1 you will be hugely missed. Always loyal and forever positive no matter what the situation. A perfect friend and teammate. RIP pic.twitter.com/s1yOoiIM7b
— Michael Murphy (@murphm95) October 21, 2017
Extremely sad news about @patshovelin1 great person & great friend. He will be hugely missed. Thoughts and prayers are with his family. RIP
— Ryan McHugh (@McHughRyan) October 21, 2017
Time to call it a day. I have loved every second. Up Kildare. pic.twitter.com/kVrRDAXHzj
— Emmet Bolton (@EmmetBolton) October 20, 2017
Great to see our first bit of silverware from our recently formed girls team https://t.co/YGu5XFEnEC
— Philly Mc Mahon (@PhillyMcMahon) October 21, 2017
The moment you realiase the season is over!! #fasteddie pic.twitter.com/S7wcrCdeOu
— Darragh Foley (@Dfoley9) October 21, 2017
