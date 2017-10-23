Nemo boss was relieved to hold on 23 October 2017





Nemo Rangers manager Larry Kavanagh.

©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Nemo Rangers manager Larry Kavanagh.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Nemo Rangers manager Larry Kavanagh cut a relieved figure after his side were left hanging on for a 4-12 to 3-13 victory over St Finbarr's in yesterday's Cork SFC final replay.

There were shades of last weekend's drawn encounter as Nemo saw a 12-point lead cut to two in injury-time, but this time they held out.

“I don’t know where the last 15 minutes went. I looked up to the scoreboard at one stage when we were 11 or 12 up and said we are home and dry,” he told the Irish Examiner.

“The last quarter of an hour was a bit of blur and we probably had emptied the bench at that stage so there wasn’t a whole lot we could have done. I don’t know how they got that goal from the late free but we hung in and it is all about winning.

“I’d say it was a great game for the neutral as there were lots of goals going in. Jack Horgan got a bullet although I thought he might have overdone it in the build-up. I thought he would put over but it was a goal. Luke’s (Connolly) one, you’d say don’t be taking it on from such an impossible angle but again, a great goal.”