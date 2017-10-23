Shiels brings curtain down on Antrim career 23 October 2017





©INPHO/Presseye/John McIlwaine. Dunloy star Paul Shiels in action for Antrim.©INPHO/Presseye/John McIlwaine.

Antrim hurling star Paul Shiels has announced his inter-county retirement at the age of 29.

'Shorty', who missed two seasons (2009 and 2016) due to hip surgery, has decided to call it a day just weeks after helping Dunloy to their first Antrim SHC title in eight years.

Joint-manager Terence 'Sambo' McNaughton admitted that Shiels' retirement was a blow to Antrim's 2018 Allianz Hurling League Division 1B hopes.

"As a person and a friend, 'Shorty' doesn't owe Antrim anything. Everything comes to an end. He's one of the nicest guys I've ever managed," McNaughton told the Irish News.

"'Shorty' was low maintenance, a very intelligent hurler. More often than not, he always made the right decision in possession. He could put it in long, he could put it in short, on the ground.

"He would never get caught on the ball. He was just a brilliant player for Antrim."