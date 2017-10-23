What they said … the weekend in quotes 23 October 2017





Castlebar Mitchels' Donie Newcombe, manager Declan O'Reilly and Barry Moran celebrate a three-in-a-row of Mayo SFC titles after their side's final victory over Ballintubber at MacHale Park, Castlebar.

“I swear to God, if he hit it 10 more times he’d miss it, but he got it on the big day and we’re delighted.”



Barry Moran paid a compliment of sorts (!) to his Castlebar Mitchels team-mate Ger McDonagh after the full-back kicked a vital injury-time point against Ballintubber.



“I think it was the ‘70s since it was last done and there are teams in Mayo that have won All-Irelands since then, so that was our target – the county championship.”



Joint-manager Declan O’Reilly hailed Mitchels’ three-in-a-row achievement.



“He dragged us to the final really, I’m not saying on his own, but he scored the last six points in the quarter-final against Buffers Alley, which we only won by a point. And he scored 2-7 in the semi-final to get us through that one, so he’s a special player.”



St Martin’s boss Tomas Codd highlighted the contribution of the talented Rory O’Connor to their first Wexford SHC success in nine years.



“We were nervous and helpless. I know I took my eye off it. You don’t get a chance to savour a county final and you don’t know if you’ll be there again. Maybe that fed through to the players, you can’t do that against the Barrs. It’s a lesson, but we got away with it.”



Nemo Rangers manager Larry Kavanagh breathed a sigh of relief when the final whistle was sounded in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.



“The could push on and win the All-Ireland. They are a quality side. We all knew that and you could see it here again today.”



John Mullane and De La Salle were no match for Ballgunner in Walsh Park.



“It hasn't happened since the 1950s - it's a rare occurrence and we're delighted to be part of a special day for the club. You never get tired of winning county titles.”

Joint-captain Pauric Mahony sent over nine points as the Gunners made it four county titles in-a-row.



“Maybe we’re finding a little bit harder this year to get up to the same standard but these lads have been on the road for 18 months with Pat (O’Shea) in the block of work that he has done and it’s been a hard slog.”



Despite picking up their 12th Kerry SFC crown yesterday, Dr Crokes have yet hit top gear according to selector Harry O’Neill.



“There were seven or eight U-21s in this team, they’ll all learn from this.”



South Kerry will be back, according to manager William Harmon.



“We’ve been on the road three years but if you went into that dressing room it’d be hard to believe that it’s only that long. Some of my best friends are in there, I’m proud to call them team-mates.”



Seamus Harnedy played a captain’s role in Imokilly’s Cork SHC final success over Blackrock.



“We’re going up against that juggernaut in Corofin. They gave us a horrid hiding there last year down in Carrick-on-Shannon. A performance like that won’t be good enough so we’ll have to up it again.”



Frankie Dolan’s Roscommon winning St Brigid’s side face a big challenge in the provincial championship.



“We felt we didn’t get the respect we felt we deserved, people said that we had caught Loughgiel on the hop. But I think we’ve proved this year we’re a good hurling team and we’re here to say hopefully.”



After hitting 1-10 against Ballygalget, Slaughtneil’s Cormac O’Doherty outlined what it meant to put Ulster titles back-to-back.