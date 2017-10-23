Murphy's Cork future up for discussion 23 October 2017





Frank Murphy.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Frank Murphy.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Frank Murphy's future as Cork secretary is set to be discussed by the county board executive tonight.

One of the GAA's best-known administrators, Murphy has served the role for a remarkable 45 years and was a leading figure in the recent redevelpment of Pairc Ui Chaoimh. It was reported last month that Cork GAA had began the process to replace him, but there is now speculation that his term as secretary could be extended.

“We have an executive meeting and based on what’s finalised at the executive, we’ll be coming forward to the county board after that,” Cork chairman Ger Lane told the Irish Examiner after yesterday's Cork SFC (replay) and SHC final double-header.

“I’m not in a position to say anything else until then.”