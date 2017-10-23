New SHC format has just one flaw for Davy 23 October 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald attends the drawn Clare SHC final clash between Sixmilebridge and Clooney-Quin at Cusack Park, Ennis.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Davy Fitzgerald has just one issue with the new All-Ireland SHC format.

Fitzgerald's Wexford charges can look forward to games against Galway, Dublin, Kilkenny and Offaly in the new Leinster SHC round-robin series next summer, but he is concerned about the demands it will place on players.

"They are trying to run off four or five games in four or five weeks. I think we need one more week in there, and that is from a players' safety point of view," he told RTE.

"To ask my lads to go out four weeks, one after each other, it’s too much. I think if there was one more week thrown in there, it’s manageable.

"I’m excited. It will also be good for the club game. I’m looking forward to seeing what it will be like, but the four out of five weeks isn’t possible in my view."

Fitzgerald says Wexford's main goal for 2018 will be to retain their Allianz League Division 1A status.

"I think 2018 is about maintenance. If we just stay there it will be massive. Teams will realise what we are doing now a bit more and will take us more serious. That will make it tougher," he warned.

"Our objective is to stay in Division 1A, that would be great. Let’s see what championship run we will have.

"I’ve said it to the people of Wexford already, let’s not build castles in the sky. Let’s get out there, do the best we can and be realistic. I think if we can maintain this year, in the next two or three years if Wexford can make progression we can talk about winning things."