Ulster Club IHC final: Maguire leaves it late 23 October 2017





©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Middletown's Martin Maguire.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Martin Maguire’s goal on the stroke of full-time gave Middletown victory over Lavey in yesterday’s Ulster Club IHC final.

Maguire got on the end of a free to give the Armagh champions a 2-16 to 2-13 victory over their Derry opponents.

Cahal Carvill found the back of the Lavey net in the opening period but they trailed by 1-7 to 1-8 at the break.

Liam Murphy bagged Lavey’s opening goal while midfielder Paddy Henry was responsible for their second via the penalty spot in the 36th minute.

Henry finished with 1-11 to his name but his team played second fiddle to the Orchard County side in the final quarter.

Middletown - F Woods; O Curry, P Gaffney, P Hughes; P Lappin, N Curry, T Nevin; P McBride (0-2), K McKernan (0-1); R Gaffney (0-9, 8f), C Carvill (1-2), D Carvill; D Gaffney, L Woods, M Maguire (1-2). Subs: S Toal for D Gaffney, M Moan for F Woods.

Lavey - M Taggart; D McPeake, C Henry, S Lagan; E McGill, D O'Neill, S McGill; C Dillon, P Henry (1-11, 1-0pen, 0-9f, 0-1'65); C Murphy (0-1), C O'Boyle, R Farren; S Dodds, B Dodds, L Murphy (1-0). Subs: K O'Neill for C Murphy, N Toner (0-1) for R Farren, M Drumm for C Dillon.

Referee - J Connors.