Sligo SHC final: Calry St Joseph's in seventh heaven 22 October 2017





Calry St Joseph's and Sligo star Keith Raymond shakes hands with Louth captain Shane Callan.

Calry St Joseph's claimed their seventh Sligo SHC in-a-row with a 2-15 to 3-10 win over Western Gaels at Markievicz Park today.

The holders came from 0-9 to 2-6 down at the break to register a two point victory.

The David Collery captained outfit now face Leitrim champions Carrick in the Connacht club JHC semi-final on Monday, 30th October.