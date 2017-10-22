Sligo SHC final: Calry St Joseph's in seventh heaven

22 October 2017

Calry St Joseph's and Sligo star Keith Raymond shakes hands with Louth captain Shane Callan.
©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Calry St Joseph's claimed their seventh Sligo SHC in-a-row with a 2-15 to 3-10 win over Western Gaels at Markievicz Park today.

The holders came from 0-9 to 2-6 down at the break to register a two point victory.

The David Collery captained outfit now face Leitrim champions Carrick in the Connacht club JHC semi-final on Monday, 30th October.




