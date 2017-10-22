London SFC final: 'Mugsy' the match winner for Fulham Irish 22 October 2017





London's Owen Mulligan.

1994 Down All-Ireland winning midfielder Greg McCartan guided Fulham Irish to London SFC glory today.

They scraped home by the narrowest of margins against Tir Chonail Gaels – 0-15 to 1-11 – having trailed by 0-7 to 1-5 at the change of ends.

Joe Roberts netted Tir Chonail’s goal but they were left disappointed after former Tyrone star Owen Mulligan converted a match-winning injury-time free.