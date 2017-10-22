Dublin SHC: Cuala and Kilmacud to renew acquaintances

22 October 2017

Cuala's Cian Waldron consoles St Vincents' Ruairi Trainor.
©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.

Defending champions Cuala will be up against Kilmacud Crokes in this year’s Dublin SHC final.

Colm Cronin (2), Cian Waldron and Con O’Callaghan were the goalscorers in Cuala’s 4-16 to 2-16 semi-final victory over St Vincent’s today.

Despite conceding goals to John Hetherton (penalty) and Rian McBride, the reigning All-Ireland champions led by 3-8 to 2-7 at the break.

Kilmacud Crokes booked their final ticket with a hard earned 1-13 to 0-13 penultimate stage victory over Lucan Sarsfields.

Ross O’Carroll’s second-half goal separated the sides at the final whistle and they will be seeking to gain revenge for last year’s final loss at the hands of Cuala.




