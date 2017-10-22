Carlow SFC final replay: Eire Og back in the winners enclosure

22 October 2017

Eire Og's Jordan Morrissey in the Carlow colours.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Eire Og got the better of Rathvilly at the second attempt to secure their 27th Carlow SFC win at Netwatch Cullen Park today.

An ill-tempered affair finished with the scoreboard reading Eire Og 2-8, Rathvilly 1-8.

Rathvilly lost the services of Alan Kelly and Jeffrey O’Donoghue to red cards during the second-half while centre-back Wayne O’Donoghue's participation came to a premature end in the 21st minute after he was shown a black card.

The Sean Gannon captained Eire Og were 1-4 to 0-5 to the good at the halfway stage thanks to Eoghan Ruth’s 5th minute goal.

Teenager Jordan Morrissey bagged their second goal entering the final quarter while Gary Dempsey slotted home a late consolation penalty for Rathvilly.

A Leinster Club SFC clash with Longford’s Mullinalaghta is next on the agenda for Eire Og.




Most Read Stories

As it happened: Sunday Match Tracker

Mayo SFC final: Mitchels capitalise as O'Connor sees red

London SFC final: 'Mugsy' the match winner for Fulham Irish

"I thought it was genius!" - McManamon impressed by Lee Keegan's GPS stunt

Kerry SFC final: Crokes continue their winning ways

'A perfect friend and teammate' - Donegal stars pay tribute to the late Pat Shovelin


Android app on Google Play