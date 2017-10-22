Carlow SFC final replay: Eire Og back in the winners enclosure 22 October 2017





Eire Og's Jordan Morrissey in the Carlow colours.

Eire Og got the better of Rathvilly at the second attempt to secure their 27th Carlow SFC win at Netwatch Cullen Park today.

An ill-tempered affair finished with the scoreboard reading Eire Og 2-8, Rathvilly 1-8.

Rathvilly lost the services of Alan Kelly and Jeffrey O’Donoghue to red cards during the second-half while centre-back Wayne O’Donoghue's participation came to a premature end in the 21st minute after he was shown a black card.

The Sean Gannon captained Eire Og were 1-4 to 0-5 to the good at the halfway stage thanks to Eoghan Ruth’s 5th minute goal.

Teenager Jordan Morrissey bagged their second goal entering the final quarter while Gary Dempsey slotted home a late consolation penalty for Rathvilly.



A Leinster Club SFC clash with Longford’s Mullinalaghta is next on the agenda for Eire Og.