Wexford SHC final: Magnificent St Martin's dethrone Oulart 22 October 2017





Wexford's Rory O'Connor.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Wexford's Rory O'Connor.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

St Martin’s have brought Oulart-The Ballagh’s reign as Wexford senior hurling champions to an end.

Despite conceding a fifth minute goal to Garrett Sinnott, the outsiders scored a hugely impressive 2-16 to 1-9 victory at Innovate Wexford Park.

Their goals arrived in either half courtesy of Ciaran Lyng and Joe O’Connor and they were full value for their 10 point success.

With ‘man-of-the-match’ Daithi Waters and Rory O’Connor prominent, St Martin’s recovered from their slow start to go in at the break with a 1-7 to 1-5 lead.

With 10 minutes to go, the eventual winners were 1-12 to 1-8 to the good and Joe O’Connor applied the gloss to their performance with their second goal in the 60th minute.

In avenging their 2015 final defeat at the hands of Oulart, Rory O’Connor and Lyng shared scoring honours for the winners with 0-5 and 1-2 respectively while Nicky Kirwan found the target with six frees for the losing outfit.