Limerick SFC final: English the hero in Adare's maiden success 22 October 2017





Cork's Alan O'Connor and Hugh Bourke of Limerick.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Cork's Alan O'Connor and Hugh Bourke of Limerick.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Jack English is the toast of Adare this evening after his late goal secured their first Limerick SFC success at the Gaelic Grounds.

With three minutes of injury-time played, English found the back of the Newcastle West net before Charlie McCarthy tagged on a point to clinch a remarkable 2-10 to 1-10 victory.

Hugh Bourke’s 17th minute goal separated the sides at the break (Adare 1-6, Newcastle West 0-6) but an Iain Corbett goal had Newcastle West back on level terms inside six minutes of the restart.

Joe Lee's men looked to be heading for a second success in three years but English and his team-mates - who were intermediate champions just 12 months ago - had other ideas.