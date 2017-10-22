Sligo SFC final: Tourlestrane come good in second-half 22 October 2017





Tourlestrane star Brian Egan in action for Sligo.

Tourlestrane are the kingpins of Sligo football for the sixth time in 10 years after edging out Eastern Harps in today’s decider at Markievicz Park.

Eamonn O’Hara’s charges overturned a four point half-time deficit to run out 1-13 to 1-9 winners.

Cathal Henry’s 51st minute goal was a pivotal moment in the game as the winners made it back-to-back title successes.

Their reward is a Connacht Club SFC date with the winners of Castlebar Mitchels versus Mohill.