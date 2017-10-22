Ulster Club SHC final: O'Doherty points the way for Slaughtneil 22 October 2017





Ballygalget's Eoin Coulter with Se McGuigan of Slaughtneil.

©INPHO/Declan Roughan. Ballygalget's Eoin Coulter with Se McGuigan of Slaughtneil.©INPHO/Declan Roughan.

Slaughtneil experienced little difficult in retaining their Ulster Club SHC crown against Ballygalget at the Athletic Grounds today.

The Derry champions outscored their Down opponents by 2-21 to 1-12 with Cormac O’Doherty leading the way with a return of 1-10.

The Chrissy McKaigue captained outfit took a 1-7 to 0-6 advantage into the break thanks to Sean Cassidy’s 13th minute goal.

Ballygalget’s cause wasn’t helped by the 53rd minute dismissal of Mark Fisher for a foul on Gerard Bradley inside the large rectangle.

O’Doherty converted the resulting penalty and Slaughtneil went on to record a nine point win.

It was a memorable double for the Derry champions this afternoon as their camogs retained the provincial senior title with a 2-11 to 3-5 victory over Loughgiel Shamrocks‏.