Cork SHC final: Goals prove crucial for Imokilly 22 October 2017





Blackrock's Niall Cashman closes in on Seamus Harnedy of Imokilly.

©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Blackrock's Niall Cashman closes in on Seamus Harnedy of Imokilly.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Imokilly are celebrating a first Cork SHC success in 19 years this evening.

The East Cork divisional outfit overcame Blackrock by 3-13 to 0-18 in today’s decider at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Played in front of an attendance of 16,226, goals from Cian Fleming, captain Seamus Harnedy and Brian Mulcahy laid the foundations for Imokilly’s four-point win.

Fleming’s 18th minute effort helped establish a 1-7 to 0-8 half-time lead while Harnedy’s green flag arrived a minute after the resumption.

Imokilly led by the bare minimum entering stoppage time at the end of an evenly contested decider but substitute Mulcahy put the result beyond any doubt when raising their third green flag.

Nine different scorers made the scoresheet for the winners while the Rockies relied heavily on Michael O’Halloran’s free taking.



The right corner-forward accounted for 0-8 (six frees) of their final tally.