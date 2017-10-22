Clare SHC final replay: Title number 13 for the 'Bridge 22 October 2017





A scuffle breaks out between Clooney-Quin and Sixmilebridge players.

Sixmilebridge made no mistake at the second attempt when scoring a convincing victory over Clooney-Quin in Ennis.

The sides couldn’t be separated last week but today’s replay finished 1-20 to 1-14 in Sixmilebridge’s favour.

The ‘Bridge wasted no time in racing into a 0-3 to 0-0 lead but with Peter Duggan continuing where he left off in the drawn encounter, Clooney-Quin stayed in touch.

Duggan sent over six points (five frees and one sideline) in the opening period and the underdogs went in at half-time trailing by 0-7 to 0-9.

The eventual winners enjoyed the best possible start to the second-half with Brian Corry finding the back of Clooney-Quin’s net and that set the tone for what was to follow.

James Corry scored an injury-time consolation goal for Clooney-Quin.

The evergreen Niall Gilligan registered two points for the winners while Jamie Shanahan took the scoring honours with 0-6.