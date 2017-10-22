Waterford SHC final: Power on the double as Gunners complete four-in-a-row 22 October 2017





©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Ballygunner's Ian Kenny in action against De La Salle's David Greene.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Ballygunner’s dominance of the Waterford SHC shows no signs of abating after they outscored De La Salle by eight points in today’s decider at Walsh Park.

Conor Power was the ‘Gunner’s two goal hero as they ran out 2-18 to 0-16 winners.

They led by 1-10 to 0-9 at the midway point thanks to the corner-forward’s opener which arrived in the 11th minute and they subsequently outscored their opponents by 1-8 to 0-7 after the resumption.

Power’s second green flag gave his team a 2-14 to 0-11 cushion with 46 minutes gone on the clock and they finished off the job with the minimum of fuss.

Pauric Mahony top scored for the winners with a return of 0-9 (seven frees) while Shane Ryan converted seven frees for the losing outfit.

Next up for the four-in-a-row Waterford champions is a Munster quarter-final clash with Thurles Sarsfields in seven days’ time.