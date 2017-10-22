Cork SFC final replay: Nemo hang on to claim 20th crown 22 October 2017





Nemo Rangers' Luke Connolly and Michael Shields of St Finbarrs.

©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Nemo Rangers' Luke Connolly and Michael Shields of St Finbarrs.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Nemo Rangers were made to sweat before getting their hands on the Cork SFC silverware thanks to a two point win over St Finbarr’s at Pairc Ui Chaoimh today.

Caught on the line last weekend, Larry Kavanagh’s charges faced a similar situation today but withstood another spirited late ‘Barr’s rally to prevail on a scoreline of 4-12 to 3-13.



Goals from Jack Horgan and Luke Connolly boosted the eventual winners into a 2-6 to 1-5 interval lead.

Paul Kerrigan and Adrian Grainey added to their goal tally in the second-half and they appeared to be out of sight by the end of the third quarter when holding a commanding 4-11 to 1-9 advantage.

Seven days ago, the ‘Barr’s showed tremendous character when fighting back from an eight-point deficit to salvage a draw and they didn’t throw in the towel on this occasion either.

Goals from substitute Eoin Finn and Stephen Sherlock (his second of the contest) reignited their challenge and they outscored their opponents by 2-4 to 0-1 in the third quarter.

On this occasion, however, time ran out on the Ian Maguire captained outfit and Nemo Rangers held on to claim the Cork SFC title for the 20th time in their illustrious history.