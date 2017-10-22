'A perfect friend and teammate' - Donegal stars pay tribute to the late Pat Shovelin 22 October 2017





Jim McGuinness and his Donegal backroom team of Damien Diver, Donal Reid, Pat Shovelin, Paul McGonigle and Dr Charlie McManus in 2014.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Jim McGuinness and his Donegal backroom team of Damien Diver, Donal Reid, Pat Shovelin, Paul McGonigle and Dr Charlie McManus in 2014.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Donegal stars, past and present, have taken to Twitter to express their sadness at the passing of ‘one of a kind’ Pat Shovelin.

The 41-year-old Ardara clubman – who was goalkeeping coach in Jim McGuinness’ All-Ireland winning backroom team - lost his battle with cancer yesterday.

He was also involved with the Ulster winning U-21s this year and senior captain Michael Murphy has led the tributes...

@patshovelin1 you will be hugely missed. Always loyal and forever positive no matter what the situation. A perfect friend and teammate. RIP pic.twitter.com/s1yOoiIM7b — Michael Murphy (@murphm95) October 21, 2017

Sad to hear the news about Pat tonight, a true gent. R.I.P Pat pic.twitter.com/dGQ6EuVQ9i — Patrick McBrearty (@PaddyMcBrearty) October 21, 2017

One of a kind so many memories @patshovelin1 gone but never forgotten... — martin mcelhinney (@rooskey14) October 21, 2017

Great words for a great man. Thanks for everything Pat. Great character and great person. RIP Pat. https://t.co/V6GTXuEIu2 — neil gallagher (@neilgerardgalla) October 21, 2017

Extremely sad news about @patshovelin1 great person & great friend. He will be hugely missed. Thoughts and prayers are with his family. RIP — Ryan McHugh (@McHughRyan) October 21, 2017

Gentleman and a Hero. RIP Pat Shovelin. https://t.co/0DN3cVBccT — Michael Carroll (@mcarroll97) October 21, 2017