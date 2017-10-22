'A perfect friend and teammate' - Donegal stars pay tribute to the late Pat Shovelin
22 October 2017
Jim McGuinness and his Donegal backroom team of Damien Diver, Donal Reid, Pat Shovelin, Paul McGonigle and Dr Charlie McManus in 2014.
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.
Donegal stars, past and present, have taken to Twitter to express their sadness at the passing of ‘one of a kind’ Pat Shovelin.
The 41-year-old Ardara clubman – who was goalkeeping coach in Jim McGuinness’ All-Ireland winning backroom team - lost his battle with cancer yesterday.
He was also involved with the Ulster winning U-21s this year and senior captain Michael Murphy has led the tributes...