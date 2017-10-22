Live: Sunday Match Tracker 22 October 2017





Cillian O'Connor (Ballintubber), Séadna Morey (Sixmilebridge), Killian Young (South Kerry) and Shaun Murphy (Oulart-The-Ballagh) will all be in county final action today. Cillian O'Connor (Ballintubber), Séadna Morey (Sixmilebridge), Killian Young (South Kerry) and Shaun Murphy (Oulart-The-Ballagh) will all be in county final action today.

The county finals just keep on coming.

Yet again, we have a busy afternoon's action ahead of us as we have county finals in hurling and football around the country.

Storm Brian wreaked havoc with yesterday's fixtures, but as of yet all today's games go ahead as planned and we will bring you live coverage from them all.

Teams have been preparing all year for this day, but who will be celebrating and who will be drowning their sorrows this evening?

To find out follow our live tracker by clicking here.