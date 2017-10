Watch: disgraceful scenes mar Leinster club JFC encounter 21 October 2017





Discipline went out the window at a couple of Leinster club football games today.

A whopping 10 players were sent off during the Leinster club IFC meeting of Kilbride (Carlow) and O'Connell's (Louth) in Castlebellingham, while a mass brawl marred the Leinster club JFC clash between Wexford's Crossabeg Ballymurn and Man O'War of Dublin in Enniscorthy.