Leinster club round-up 21 October 2017





Delight for veteran Emmet Boyle (yellow bib) as Meath Hill have just won the Meath JFC at Pairc Tailteann. Delight for veteran Emmet Boyle (yellow bib) as Meath Hill have just won the Meath JFC at Pairc Tailteann.

Just seven games went ahead in the Leinster club championships today owing to Storm Brian.

In the Leinster club IFC, Killanerin (Wexford) defeated Rathcline (Longford) 1-12 to 0-6, while O'Connell's (Louth) beat Kilbride (Carlow) by 2-10 to 1-8 in a game that produced an astonishing 10 red cards at Castlebellingham.

The Bord na Mona Faithful Fields in Kilcormac will be pressed into action tomorrow when Durrow (Offaly) host Mullinavat (Kilkenny) after the tie was postponed today.

In the Leinster club JFC, Multyfarnham (Westmeath) overcame Laragh (Wicklow) by 1-10 to 0-5 in Aughrim, Meath Hill (Meath) were 0-14 to 0-11 winners over Glen Emmets (Louth), while Crossabeg Ballymurn (Wexford) trumped Man O'War (Dublin) 1-12 to 2-1.

The only game played in the Leinster club JHC resulted in a 1-12 to 0-9 victory for Fethard (Wexford) over Naomh Brid (Carlow).