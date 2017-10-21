Mayo SHC final: Boland on the double as Tooreen triumph 21 October 2017





Mayo's Fergal Boland.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Mayo's Fergal Boland.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Fergal Boland scored two almost identical goals in the space of three second half minutes as Tooreen stopped Ballyhaunis' four-in-a-row bid with a 2-10 to 0-6 victory in a rain-soaked Mayo SHC final at Adrian Freeman Park, Tooreen.

Conditions were atrocious for the clash of the local rivals and played a part in both goals. Ballyhaunis goalkeeper Donal O'Brien allowed a long range shot from Boland to slip from his grasp and across the line for the first goal in the 46th minute. Disaster struck O'Brien again a short time later when another speculative effort from Boland deceived him and ended up in the roof of the net to give the hosts a commanding 2-7 to 0-5 lead.

Twelve months ago, a Keith Higgins-inspired Ballyhaunis staged a late rally to force a replay, but the men in blue were never going to let that happen again.

Tooreen, who won their first title since 2013 and 28th in all, held a slender 0-5 to 0-4 lead at the break.