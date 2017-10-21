Galway SHC quarter-finals rescheduled 21 October 2017





The Gort and St Thomas teams march behind the St Patrick's Brass band before the 2016 Galway SHC final at Pearse Stadium, Salthill.

Following the postponement of today's scheduled Galway SHC quarter-final ties - Sarsfields v Cappataggle and Gort v Killimordaly - all four quarter-finals will take place tomorrow.

Both Kenny Park in Athenry and Duggan Park in Ballinasloe will host double-headers. Kenny Park will host the Craughwell v Portumna and Liam Mellows v Clarinbridge ties at 1pm and 2.30pm, while Duggan Park will stage Sarsfields v Cappataggle and Gort v Killimordaly at 2pm and 3.30pm respectively.

The SHC relegation games scheduled for this weekend - Padraig Pearses v Mullagh and Loughrea v Turloughmore - have yet to be rearranged.