Galway SHC quarter-finals rescheduled

21 October 2017

The Gort and St Thomas teams march behind the St Patrick's Brass band before the 2016 Galway SHC final at Pearse Stadium, Salthill.
©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy.

Following the postponement of today's scheduled Galway SHC quarter-final ties - Sarsfields v Cappataggle and Gort v Killimordaly - all four quarter-finals will take place tomorrow.

Both Kenny Park in Athenry and Duggan Park in Ballinasloe will host double-headers. Kenny Park will host the Craughwell v Portumna and Liam Mellows v Clarinbridge ties at 1pm and 2.30pm, while Duggan Park will stage Sarsfields v Cappataggle and Gort v Killimordaly at 2pm and 3.30pm respectively.

The SHC relegation games scheduled for this weekend - Padraig Pearses v Mullagh and Loughrea v Turloughmore - have yet to be rearranged.




