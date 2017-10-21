Hurling-Shinty: goals prove decisive as Scots retain title 21 October 2017





Ireland's Mickey Burke and Kevin Bartlett of Scotland during last years hurling/shinty clash with Scotland at Croke Park

Goals in either half from Kevin Bartlett and Roddy McDonald helped Scotland to a 2-12 to 0-15 victory over a wasteful Ireland in this afternoon's Senior Hurling-Shinty International at Bught Park.

Bartlett top-scored with 1-9 for the hosts who finished strongly to retain the Marine Harvest Quaich. Cork's Conor Lehane posted 0-4 for Ireland, with John McGrath (Tipperary) and Lee Chin (Wexford) scoring 0-3 each, but it wasn't enough to win the annual fixture in Inverness.

With Bartlett to the fore, the Scots held a 1-5 to 0-5 lead at the break, but the Jeff Lynskey-Gregory O'Kane managed Irish team had regained parity at 1-9 to 0-12 before McDonald bravely charged down Laois goalkeeper Enda Rowland's attempted clearance and the ball ended up in the net for a 68th minute goal.

Finlay McRae and Bartlett added scores before Lehane drove a late goal chance over for the visitors, who were left to rue a tally of 19 wides over the 80 minutes.