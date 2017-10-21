Tipp's Dunne bows out

21 October 2017

Tipperary's Kevin O'Halloran, Philip Austin and Martin Dunne celebrate.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Tipperary's Martin Dunne has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The Moyle Rovers clubman made his championship debut for the Premier County against Down in 2012 and became a regular at midfield. He came off the bench in Tipp's famous All-Ireland SFC quarter-final victory over Galway last year, and also made a late appearance in their subsequent semi-final loss to Mayo.

Tipperary selector Shane Stapleton told the Friends of Tipperary Football website: “Martin was the most committed man that we ever had on the panel. He played a key role in our great run to the All-Ireland semi-final in 2016 and he just did everything right, in training, in matches and in his preparation”.




