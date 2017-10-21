Boland prefers playing in Parnell Park to Croker 21 October 2017





Offaly's Dan Doughan with Cian Boland of Dublin.

Cian Boland is hoping the new hurling championship format will see Dublin play more games in Parnell Park.

The Spring Series, which sees Dublin play Allianz Football and Hurling League double-headers at Croke Park, has reduced the number of games the hurlers play in Parnell Park where they went unbeaten for five years between 2011 and '16.

"It's become a bit of a fortess lately," Boland said in the Irish Sun.

"And it's a better atmosphere. Any of the league games over the years, the atmosphere has been great in Parnell, whereas it can be a bit dead in Croker."

The Dublin forward is set to undergo a second knee operation soon, but is aiming to be back for Pat Gilroy's first Allianz League game in charge against Offaly at Croke Park on January 27.

"My main goal now is getting back playing," he added.

"The last two years were tough. I got an operation in October of last year and it kind of came back over the summer so I'm looking to get it sorted now. I'm not looking at anything else. Just focusing on getting myself fit and the rest will look after itself."